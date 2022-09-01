GOSHEN — A week ago, students at Goshen High School embarked on a project that was brand new for many of them.
The Goshen Building Trades class began its yearlong construction project, at 1510 Hay Parkway, Goshen. It’s the fifth home the building trades class has built in Clover Trails.
The home will be a 1,400-square-foot ranch-style home with a two-car garage and a full, unfinished basement.
“It’s different from being in the classroom,” said junior Kane Hunter. “Personally, I’m more of a hands-on person. It’s hard to think of when it’s going to help you one day unless you’re in a type of work that’s obviously using it, but this is stuff that you’ll use even just as a homeowner one day.”
Students of the building trades program take two construction classes before they’re ready to join building trades: engineering tech and construction.
Students have already begun taking in knowledge on-site. So far, they’ve built center support walls, adding sill plates, support beams and on Wednesday, students continued installing floor joists and working on walls for the basement staircase.
“There are things such as cutting our floor joists right now, that we talk about what a floor joist is back at the school, but actually knowing how to measure it and cut it accurately out here, I have to teach them on site,” said Building Trades instructor Adam Young. “Things such as some of the framing that we do … we build the walls, we talk about the components back in our classroom, but on-site is where I actually show them how to do it, how to put it together, how to construct it, how to set it up …”
The program boasts a morning and an afternoon class for a total this year of 27 students. They will spend the entire school year working on the project, and the students will do about 85% of the work themselves down to installing shingles and windows, hanging drywall, adding fixtures, and even running electrical.
“These students are going to walk out of here with a really good foundational knowledge on construction, construction terms, how to work well as a group, how to problem solve out on the job site,” he said.
Young should know — he, too, took building trades as a student at East Noble High School before moving on to engineering and industrial technologies.
He’s the third teacher to teach the class at Goshen High School.
“Hopefully this gives them some pride,” Young said. “It’s a real project. A family is going to move in and make memories here and hopefully, that gives the kids some real incentive and a really good feeling to know that they’ve been a part of that process. This gets them to take a little bit of ownership in what they are learning.”
Unlike in previous years, this year’s home wasn’t a custom pre-sale. The program is self-funded as a nonprofit, Goshen High School Building Trades Inc., under the district. Funding for each year’s home is financed from the previous home’s sales. Due to inflation costs and the long build time of the home, Building Trades has struggled.
“A lot of companies' prices on lumber, they’re not holding prices on lumber but for maybe 15 to 30 days," he said. "For us, being a longer build time we could end up [in a situation] where we didn’t estimate enough and so it costs more than what we estimated, or we estimated too much.”
They also work with certain local businesses for donations of tools or supplies to keep the program going. The home will be on the market in early spring, Young said, around March.
“I’m excited,” junior Eduardo Aguilar said. ”I want to see everything when it’s finished. I’m excited to say, ‘Hey, I built that house.’”
Young estimates the home will be valued at roughly $250,000.