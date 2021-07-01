GOSHEN — An administrative structure is in place to oversee the financing for the new consolidated courthouse project in Elkhart County.
With plans for the facility still in the design stage, the county last week started the process to secure a second bond to help pay for construction and other costs. Another step was taken Tuesday with the statutory formation of a new building corporation to manage the finances.
A three-member board for the nonprofit corporation was established, with Jeff Showalter of Syracuse as president, Phil Hahn of Nappanee as vice president and Rob Cripe of Goshen as secretary/treasurer.
The project calls for building a four-story, 170,000-square-foot complex on about 32 acres of property between C.R. 17 and Reliance Road. The facility would serve as the new home for the county’s courts, where currently they’re divided into the two courthouses in downtown Goshen and Elkhart.
Construction is estimated to cost about $63 million, while costs for associated issues, such as project administration, bonding, insurance and design work, are expected to push the total up to about $80 million–$85 million, county attorney Craig Buche said during Tuesday’s meeting.
The County Council signed off on the first phase of bonds, of about $35 million, last October. Buche said the county will likely close on the second bond issue, of about $50 million–$55 million, in early September. That could be around the time when a groundbreaking on the project would be held.
Under the building corporation arrangement, the county will transfer ownership of the construction site real estate to the corporation, and then the corporation will lease the use of the site to the county. The lease payments would then be used to pay off the bonds, as Buche explained it.
“Basically all of the costs of maintaining the new courts, insuring it, paying taxes, all of the costs and expenses of the bond issue, all of those would be the county’s responsibility as the tenant,” Buche said. “This just allows those revenues, then, to flow through from the county to the building corporation, and that would be used to pay the bonds on the financing.”
The lease would run through the length of the bond, which is typically 20 years, he said.
Construction is expected to begin around late summer or early fall — a groundbreaking ceremony date hasn’t yet been set. And the project is expected to take about two years to complete, ending in late 2023, and the facility could be set to open sometime in early 2024.
