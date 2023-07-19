GOSHEN — After five years of selling lemonade, brothers Wesley and Jeremy Yoder’s hard work has finally paid off.
The two brothers were named Entrepreneurs of the Year at Elkhart County’s Lemonade Day for The Lemon Patch.
On June 3, kids around the county set up their lemonade stands to have a chance to win a spot at the Elkhart Jazz Festival. The Lemon Patch set up at the Goshen Farmers Market, competing against more than 20 other entrepreneurs. Wesley, 14, and Jeremy, 10, made $485 that day and were named the winners a couple weeks later.
Lemonade Day was originally founded in 2007 in Houston, Texas. According to Junior Achievement, it began as a “vision to empower today’s youth to become tomorrow’s entrepreneurs.” Lemonade Day uses an app called My Lemonade Day to teach children the principles necessary to start a business.
Having had past experience, the brothers already knew some of the 14-step process taught through the app, but they utilized some of its tools. The app asked them to take polls in their neighborhood. Instead, they made posts on Facebook to figure out what people wanted to see in lemonade stands, getting a handful of responses.
“I was pretty happy [when we won], but I already knew it was gonna happen,” Wesley said. “We literally had a logo and a banner with our logo on it, a professional one too.”
The Lemon Patch doesn’t just sell homemade lemonade. Along with their lemonade, made from a mix of their own simple syrup; lemon juice; lemon zest; water and sugar, they also offer homemade cookies, popcorn, water, maple syrup and more.
Wesley makes and serves the lemonade while upselling other products. Jeremy is the marketer, calling attention to the stand. They sold their lemonade in 16 ounce cups for $3 and cookies and water bottles for $1.
Working the lemonade stand taught the boys the importance of engaging with people. Wesley would tell people The Lemon Patch has “the best cookies in the world” and show them off to customers.
Wesley got the idea to start a lemonade stand after driving by one and wanting to try it out himself. He and Jeremy started theirs to raise money and learn how to run a business. They started in 2016, but took a break due to COVID-19.
Their mother, Angie Yoder, said people were happy to see them return this year.
The boys are saving up their money to buy a PC. Wesley wants to be a game developer, and Jeremy wants to be a YouTuber like MrBeast.
“Our main goal is to finally be able to afford to get a really nice computer so that [they] can learn how to program and develop online games,” Angie said. “We are about half way to our goal.”
At the Elkhart Jazz Festival, The Lemon Patch grossed over $2,000. The boys were only told they won the contest a week prior to the Elkhart Jazz Festival, so it added a bit of chaos to the event. There were a lot more people and competition than any of the other events they’d done before.
On the last day of the festival, they started a deal to buy five cookies and get another cookie for free. They had an after fest sale too, so customers could buy a dozen cookies for $5. If they got four dozen cookies, they were able to get another dozen for free. They also sold four-gallon containers of lemonade with an automotive dispense for $20, and they plan to continue this.
Angie said they received “a lot of compliments,” selling about 40 gallons of lemonade and 300 cookies. With the money they’ve made so far, they bought a Meta Quest 2 and then made a donation to Here Kitty, Kitty Rescue. They adopted both of their cats from there and volunteered there every week for years. “We still support them but just in a different way,” Angie said.
Wesley and Jeremy plan to continue their lemonade stand. Wesley said he doesn’t plan to have the lemonade stand forever, but at least until he gets a professional job.
For now, they are looking for events interested in hosting The Lemon Patch. The boys hope one day they’ll be able to have a food truck to sell from to make setting up easier.
The Lemon Patch will be at Black Squirrel Golf Club Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information on where The Lemon Patch will be next, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090457606043.