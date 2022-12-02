STURGIS, MICH. — After being reported missing several days ago, the brother of Elkhart Mayor Rod Roberson has been found dead.
The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with the Michigan State Police, who have located the 2022 Honda CRV that was being driven by Garvin Roberson at the time he went missing, a news release stated.
"The vehicle was located in the area of Fawn River Road and White School Road near Sturgis, Michigan submerged in water," the release added. "Garvin Roberson was found deceased inside the vehicle. The Michigan State Police are investigating."
According to an ECSO report issued Monday, Garvin was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Elkhart.
The family and Mayor Roberson provided the following statement: “We are devastated to learn that my brother Garvin has passed away as we have remained hopeful for his safe return over the past week. His family and fiancé Deb are appreciative of your prayers and support during this time. We have felt the love of this entire community. To all law enforcement professionals, we express our gratitude for your dedication and professionalism as you have worked to find Garvin. Please continue to pray for our family, for Garvin and for the lives he touched. We would like to thank you for respecting our privacy at this time as we grieve.”
