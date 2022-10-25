GOSHEN — Goshen police have arrested the brother of a Goshen man who was shot multiple times Saturday morning.
Enrique Flores, 21, Goshen, was arrested on a preliminary charge of attempted murder at 7:50 p.m. Monday.
Police said in a statement, "This shooting was an isolated incident involving brothers."
Hector Flores, 24, remains in critical but stable condition at a local hospital. Hector Flores was shot in the parking lot in the 1900 block of Elkhart Road at about 3:05 a.m. Saturday. He was airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.