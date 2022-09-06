ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony’s Diamond Jubilee Season begins Sept. 11 with baritone Brian Major.
The symphony is kicking of its 75th year with the return of soloist baritone Brian Major at the Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 4 p.m.
Major will reprise his appearance at last year’s symphony season opener at the Wellfield by popular demand and perform “Make Them Hear You” from Ragtime, “The Impossible Dream” from Man of La Mancha, “E sogno, O realtà” from Falstaff by Verdi, and more.
“We are thrilled for our 75th-anniversary season and to see the Elkhart County community out at the beautiful Wellfield Botanic Gardens Sept. 11,” said Conn-Selmer Endowed Music Conductor Soo Han. “Our Diamond Jubilee season will celebrate so many memories, our fans and local musicians, and the symphony’s regional educational partnerships. We love serving a county that appreciates the value and power of music and arts.”
The open-air performance in the botanic gardens will also include selections from Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story and a medley of songs from Mama Mia. Han and Major will also give a free pre-concert talk at the Wellfield.
Individual tickets are available online from $14 to $35. They may also be purchased through The Lerner Theater box office by calling 574-293-4469.
Discounted season ticket sales are also ongoing through the website or by calling The Lerner, with purchasers receiving five concerts for the price of four, a promotion celebrating the symphony’s 75 years of making music in Elkhart County.