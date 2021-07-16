BRISTOL — A Bristol resident was killed in a head-on crash in the 16000 block of Ind. 120, at 3:43 a.m. Friday.
Police have not publicly identified who the driver of a 2001 Nissan Maxima was other than a male from Bristol.
The Bristol resident was driving the Maxima west on Ind. 120 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided with a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu head on, according to a report from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The Malibu, driven by Edwin Tevez Garcia, 32, Elkhart, was eastbound on Ind. 120, east of C.R. 29.
The Bristol resident was pronounced dead at the scene. Tevez Garcia suffered a broken leg and was taken to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment.
