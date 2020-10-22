BRISTOL — The death of a Bristol man at a mobile home park this week is being investigated as a homicide.
Joshua Roberts, 21, had died at the scene where a vehicle crashed Tuesday at Timberbrook, 54686 C.R. 19, in Bristol. Police and emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:45 p.m., the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release.
After the county Homicide Unit began investigating the situation, an autopsy was performed on Roberts’ body Wednesday. The manner of death was deemed a homicide, the release shows.
Investigators have not yet stated what caused his death.
The situation is still under investigation. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 574-295-2825 or at 574-296-1888.
