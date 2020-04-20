GOSHEN — A Bristol man is suspected of shooting another man multiple times at a gas station north of Goshen Sunday.
Rex Horton, 34, was arrested after investigators with the Elkhart County Homicide Unit questioned him, the unit’s commander Mark Daggy said. Horton remains in custody on an attempted murder charge with no bond, jail information shows.
Horton allegedly shot a 41-year-old man at the Speedway gas station, 18541 U.S. 20. As Elkhart County police responded to the scene around 4:26 p.m., officers found Horton nearby and took him into custody, according to a news release Sunday.
The victim was flown to Memorial Hospital of South Bend to receive medical treatment. Daggy said the man is in serious condition with multiple gunshot injuries.
The situation was apparently a random shooting, and the victim had no connection to Horton, Daggy also said.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
