BRISTOL — A Bristol man is dead following an early morning collision between a motorcycle and a horse on the north end of Elkhart County.
John Bryan, 45, died at the scene at 3:37 a.m. Thursday morning at C.R. 35 south of C.R. 4, just northeast of Bristol near Vistula.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Bryan was driving north on C.R. 35 riding a blue 2017 Suzuki GSX when he collided with a horse in the lane. Officers report that Bryan was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, but was deceased on scene.
Michael Lambright, owner of the horse said his horse escaped his property in the 13000 block of C.R. 4 at an unknown time. The horse survived with minor injury and was taken back into custody by Lambright.
The crash is currently under investigation.