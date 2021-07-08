BRISTOL — As the COVID-19 pandemic eases, local libraries have reopened and patrons are once again enjoying their services.
At the Bristol Public Library, the staff has been enjoying the return of the public since the May reopening – and patrons who have been in the library may have noticed a few changes.
“It was a horrible thing for patrons that needed services during the pandemic and had to be closed,” Director Carol Anderson said. “We learned that people are now expecting things on their schedule. One thing that our Friends of the Library gave us money for is to put in a pickup system for after hours so that patrons will be able to use a locker system. They can call and request a book and it will be in the locker system and they can pick it up whenever they want. Flexibility is important.”
Another change is the addition of a bird-watching station.
The station was recently installed. The station has microphones inside a bird feeder, allowing visitors to hear the sound of the birds from inside the library. Even the library cat, Page Turner, loves the exhibit.
Page Turner herself is popular with library patrons. Employees and visitors alike express great joy at seeing Page’s friendly, furry face when they are in the library.
“Growing up, animals played a huge role in my life,” Anderson said. “My parents realized the importance of having animals in the house because they taught us empathy, responsibility, and most importantly, unconditional love.”
She sought, and received, the library board’s approval for adopting a cat.
“We did buy an air filtration machine for anyone worried about allergies, but I think the building is big enough to have no issue with that,” Anderson said. “Every single day that we are open, we have at least a few people ask to see her. We even had one lady who lived in LaGrange but would drive here from LaGrange to study just because Page would jump up next to her. She said it was the most calming thing ever.”
INFORMATION FOR ALL
Anderson first became involved in working within the library system after staying home with her children for years. After she decided to return Anderson said she quickly became intrigued by how libraries worked. About six years ago, she was hired at the Bristol branch to do cataloging and has now been the director for more than four years.
What Anderson finds the most interesting about libraries is how they level the playing field. Many of us take information for granted because it’s always at our fingertips in our modern world. However, Anderson believes libraries provide information in a way other sources are not able to.
“Libraries are free and are a great way for people that need information about anything from unemployment, writing a resume to how to find good childcare,” Anderson said. “I think the biggest resource in the libraries are the people that work in them. I think the misconception is that because of the internet and phones, libraries are not needed as much as they used to be needed. What we find here is that they are needed more because of the massive influx of misinformation.”
The library is a popular hub for those seeking information of all types, but it is also so much more than that. Anderson believes that libraries are more than a place to learn things or borrow books, fulfilling the role of being a unique community center. With gathering spaces throughout the library and a beautiful park pavilion with benches and picnic tables, the library offers people plenty of room to cultivate community.
MORE THAN BOOKS
The Library of Things is one of the most popular and unique features that the Bristol Public Library offers its patrons. Started a few years ago after Anderson heard about a similar idea at a conference, the “thing library” has grown to include around 90 items. Many items have yet to be cataloged. Items for checkout include:
● An updated seed catalog
● An ice auger
● An ice cream machine
● Metal detector
● Cake pans
● Latex molds for making soaps and candles
OTHERS PITCH IN
Anderson is not the only member of the library who has worked to bring unique experiences for patrons to the forefront of every patron’s visit. Co-head of children’s services, Tehillah Moses, expressed great satisfaction with creating and communicating her interests at her job every day.
Moses has a master’s degree in oboe and enjoys making music that comes naturally to her. She used her love of music to adapt a YouTube channel for the library.
“I came up with this idea to take children’s books and make them into a rap version … Language has a lot of rhythm in it and kids can hear that,” Moses said. “It helps them to develop their language skills. What better way to get them interested in books then by turning it into a rap song?”
The YouTube channel features everything from videos encouraging patrons to read and learn more about existing literature to story times for kids. Moses even added playlists to help viewers choose which videos are the most pertinent to their interests. Playlists include Storytime Rap, Stories with Page Turner, Books with Music, Bedtime Stories with Page, and Funny Books.
The YouTube channel generates around 3,500 views a month, including viewership outside the U.S. in the Philippines, Brazil and Egypt.
This summer, the library is also hosting a unique reading program for readers of all ages. The program is titled Tails and Trails and focuses on animals with Page Turner as their reading program mascot. The program allows children to obtain points from reading and dropping off donations for shelter animals.
“It can also be hard to encourage kids to read when they are not confident, so we also have a therapy dog that comes weekly so that kids can practice their reading skills,” Moses said. “Animals can be a great comfort and a motivator to get kids to read.”
The therapy dog program features Liesel, who visits the library at noon every Wednesday. Leisle also makes regular appearances at the 10:30 a.m. Friday preschool story time session.
Michael Krueger, head of interlibrary loans, believes that all of these features work together to make the library an integral place for those in need within the local community.
“[I enjoy] helping people that don’t have computers and WiFi and they need help doing stuff,” Krueger said. “There is a variety of stuff to do here, doing many different things throughout the day and there is always something else we can do to help.”
The Bristol Public Library ‘family’ is constantly growing, as are the programs it offers. Recently a local woman, Rosemary McDaniels, donated more than $15,000 to expand the library’s history room.
The Bristol Public Library, 505 W. Vistula St. was founded in 1917 and now contains about 41,000 volumes and feature numerous other resources.
