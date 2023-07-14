BRISTOL — Bristol Homecoming Festival will include a number of Saturday events.
- 10 a.m.-5 p.m. — Original Coney Dog and Pulled Pork Sale at Masonic Lodge
- Noon-2 p.m. — Parade registration at Robert Weed (entry forms available at Town Hall, Key Bank and Bristol Public Library). Line up at Bristol Elementary School.
- 1 p.m. — Judging of parade
- 2 p.m. — Parade starts at Bristol Elementary School, down Vistula Street (Main) to Washington St
- 2 p.m. — St. Mary's Knights of Columbus food booth in St. Mary's parking lot during the parade.
- 2-5 p.m. — Strawberry shortcakes at St. John's Episcopal Church, 601 E. Vistula St. Cost: Free, limit one per person.
- After the parade-11 p.m. — Rides, concessions, crafts and vood in Congdon Park
- 3:30-4:30 p.m. — "Steve's Gym" Tae Kwon Do demonstration on the Main Stage in the gazebo at Congdon Park
- 4:30 p.m. — Elkhart Flight Masters on the Main Stage in the gazebo at Congdon Park
- 4-9 p.m. — Children's activities sponsored by New Life Christian Center in Congdon Park
- 6 p.m. — Eastern Star "Cutest Baby" and "Cutest Pet" Contest voting ends
- 6 p.m. — Pickleball Tournament Cummings Park (behind museum)
- 8 p.m. — Boy & Girl Bike give-away on the Main Stage in the gazebo at Congdon Park — sponsored by the concessions on food row
- 8 p.m. Eastern Star "Cutest Baby" and "Cutest Pet" Contest winner announced on the Main Stage in the gazebo at Congdon Park
- 7-10 p.m. — Live music by Groupies Wanted on the Main Stage in the gazebo at Congdon Park
- Dusk — Fireworks
- 11 p.m. — Park closes