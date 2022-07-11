BRISTOL — The 2022 Bristol Homecoming celebration begins Thursday, kicking off three days of fun and festivities.
“The main thing is, this is for families and their children, and that’s why we do it — it’s good old family fun,” Cathy Burke, Bristol Homecoming Committee treasurer and parade chairperson, said of the annual three-day festival.
This year’s homecoming festival begins Thursday and runs through Saturday, taking place at Congdon Park, which is located by the bridge right in the middle of town.
“This is believed to be the longest running festival in the state of Indiana,” Burke said. “It’s 138 years old.”
The festival offers many activities and things to look forward to, including a queen pageant, live entertainment, rides, food vendors and crafters.
In addition, the festival also features a parade at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The park opens at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and Saturday after the parade. It is free to attend and even has a firework display.
“We have a huge fireworks display and basically you could set anywhere in town and see it from all areas,” Burke said.
More family fun activities include a children’s area, Taekwondo demonstrations, and there’s even a tractor pull on Elkhart Street in front of Hardings which runs from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday.
But the event’s main attractions — the ones people look forward to the most — are the live entertainment and contests, such as the cutest baby or the cutest pet contests, Burke explained.
“Thursday night at 7 p.m. we have a group called Surf Incorporated,” Burke added. “And at 7 p.m. on Friday night we have a group called Boom Daddy. And then on Saturday night at 7 p.m., Whiskey Highway is going to play.”
And for those in the know, there’s a secret that the town of Bristol keeps until the opening night of the homecoming festival, which is the name of the Citizen of the Year.
“We are always looking for people to volunteer,” Burke said, “and they don’t have to live in Bristol.”
If interested in volunteering or for more information contact Burke at cathyburke17@gmail.com.