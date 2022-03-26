BRISTOL — It’s been about a year since a group of innovative citizens decided to get together to attempt to create a permanent location for a community garden in Bristol, at 110 Charles St.
Garden coordinator Mikel Ropp last Thursday wrote in a letter to Bristol’s Town Council to express his gratitude for the use of the space and express sentiments to the size of the garden next year.
“I think it went pretty well for trial run,” he said. “Well enough that we’ve moved to a permanent location this year and we’re going to be expanding the size of the garden.”
The small plot of land was 25-by-25 feet, with five rows of crops each. With help from Seed to Feed, the garden donated 125 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the Bristol Community Food Pantry.
Due to the nature of being a food pantry, Executive Director of Bristol Food Pantry Chris Gardner said they struggle to keep high-nutrient items on the shelves, instead having a tendency to have canned goods and pantry staples.
“I’ll be honest, nutritional value is what we’re looking to increase and fresh produce does that,” Gardner said. “We don’t really carry fresh produce and so to have that available, it’s something that people light up when they see that as an extra.”
The food pantry also has a grant that allows them to partner with Hardings to offer fresh fruits and vegetables for its clients, but sometimes, there’s limited space. The garden was able to supply fresh produce on a weekly basis during the growing season.
“Having the garden in the summer that can naturally supplement that for us is a great thing,” Gardner said. “I think for their first year making sure that they could maintain and take care of what they did, I think it produced really well. They’re really gearing this to serve us and that’s huge benefit to have.”
The garden is also able to provide food for Bristol volunteers and residents as well and in the coming year, at double the size, it’ll be able to provide food for even more people, assuming volunteers maintain the property. This year the garden will be 25-by-50 feet, and also include raised beds, and move to a new location at 501 E. St. Joseph St.
Based on the 2021 cost, Ropp estimates site preparation would be approximately $400 for soil, mulch and materials, and hopes most of it can be covered through donations. Subsequent years will be less expensive.
“This year we’re really expanding and I hope we are not getting too big for our britches, but I think we’ve got a lot of connections with people in the community that seem to be of like mind,” Ropp said. “There’s a lot younger families here and I’m hoping to encourage young kids to eat their vegetables. Whether you live here, you work here, you come to church here or come to the opera house, this garden is for anyone that wants to be a part of it.”
For more information about the Bristol Community Garden or to get involved, email bristolcommunitygarden@gmail.com.
