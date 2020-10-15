BRISTOL — The town of Bristol has canceled its trick or treating.
"Unfortunately, due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in Elkhart County and our community, the Town of Bristol has reluctantly made the decision to cancel the scheduled town trick or treat published times," town officials stated in a Facebook post. "We take the responsibility for ensuring the safety and well-being of our community very seriously and feel that this is the right decision at this time."
