BRISTOL — Upgrades to the riverbanks will help prevent erosion near Hermance and Congdon parks, town officials hope.
Bristol Town Manager Mike Yoder explained that significant rainfall in recent years has caused severe erosion along some of the river’s pathways.
“We have a bench (at Hermance Park) on a cement pad and in the past, it was several feet from the river’s edge and now it’s starting to encroach on the pad,” Yoder said.
It’s just one example of many places along the river’s edge that have suffered massive erosive events in recent years. In fact, another portion of the river, along C.R. 8, has seen 20 feet of riverbank lost in the last year, according to the county’s GIS information, Yoder said.
“We’re within 25 feet of the road now and there used to be 20 feet more of bank there a little more than a year ago,” he said.
That project is expected to be completely quickly this fall, and bids can go out after permitting is complete.
To help offset the problem, engineering services company Cardno assessed the erosion and determined an addition of large stone focused at the locations where the river’s speeds are the fastest would help to prevent further erosion, coupled with the addition of top soil and then grass seed to hold the soil in place, with the already existing trees or tree stumps and roots that still remain in the ground on edges.
“Anything we can use to stabilize that bank is utilized,” Yoder explained.
The project began last Tuesday and the town has hopes for completion of this portion of the project by next Friday, in time for its first ever Corndog Festival at Congdon Park next Saturday.
“The appearance is changing quite a bit,” he said. “If you knew what you were looking at — a river that was shifting the bank, and over time that was moving the river.
Yoder admitted though that not everyone is happy with the erosion-prevention method in large part because of the decreased accessibility of the river thanks to the addition of rocks.
“Some folks had found spots along the river where they could walk right down to the river’s edge and fish from there,” he said. “The other day I was down there and there were some kids playing in the river. Those access points are more difficult when you have large boulders there. And boating fishermen, if you’re by yourself, you run your boat up onto the bank and then go out and get your trailer. … With the rocks there, you can’t run your boat up on the bank anymore.
“I don’t know how to solve that, but we can’t let the river continue to erode for that reason. The primary goal of the park board and DNR is to prevent further erosion of the river. … I have not been able to do a project yet where I had 100% of everyone being happy.”
In addition to bank-saving measures, the town is also taking precautions to protect those that traverse the river most frequently — the kayakers and canoers. Despite a boat launch run by the Department of Natural Resources at Hermance Park, people can be spotted regularly entering and exiting the water at all locations up and down the waterway.
The new kayak and canoe launch, smaller than the boat launch, will be at Congdon Park and include additional parking with a concrete area for water sports.
It’s what Yoder referred to as phase one of a larger river project. The town has hopes as early as next year of expanding the wetland along the Little Elkhart River and St. Joseph River convergence at Hermance Park.
The project cost roughly $68,000 and was chosen from three bids submitted, with the chosen bid almost $30,000 below either other option.