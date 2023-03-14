GOSHEN — The Goshen city Board of Works approved an agreement for the completion of a Brinkley RV construction project, but not before Goshen city clerk-treasurer Richard Aguirre offered a few choice words.
Goshen City Redevelopment Director Becky Hutsell presented the announcement that Brinkley RV substantially completed their new location at 1655 Brinkley Way East, and that the company was requesting permission to occupy until completion, citing weather as the reason the remaining work wasn’t completed.
Work to be completed includes permanent stabilization for the grassy area between employee parking and roadway, landscaping, and hard surfaces for parking and walkway. Occupancy was requested for the factory only, and office occupancy would be granted upon final building inspection and approval.
Water service is currently nonpotable until the water main loop from C.R. 31 to Kercher Road is complete and Brinkley will provide drinking water. The agreement states that the work will be completed by October 15 but the city expects most finished before then. Hutsell also said the scenario is unique because so much of the work has been affected by city project supply chain issues.
Aguirre questioned why, as one of the most high-profile projects in recent years, surety bonds were not requested in the agreement. He asked if the procedure was the norm, and was informed that contingency was built into the bond due to issues with contracting and supply chain issues, a city first, at about $2 million. Aguirre also questioned whether the city could impose penalties for lack of completion but they were unable to recall.
Aguirre also presented concern that parts of the building were already being used even though the approval hadn’t come yet. The company also has two other buildings under construction nearby and site plans for others.
Hutsell also informed that the company shut down production at the location they were renting last week, with plans to move things to the new building. She stated that the move would have required machines to be turned on and tested at the new location, but that the company was not fully operational out of the new building at the time.
She also stated that the request for approval would have been presented to the board last week, items such as getting power on by NIPSCO took time.
“We were hesitant on our part just to make sure that those steps could be achieved,” she said. “We didn’t want to grant it too far in advance with unknown variables.”
Other items to come before the board included:
•The board also approved an amendment to a contract with Abonmache Consulting for Starcraft Lift Station for $40,100. The measure brings the total cost for the contract to $90,000.
•The board also accepted a water utility easement for Lippert, 3048 Skyview Drive.