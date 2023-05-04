Educational program titled ‘Cooking Small’
GOSHEN — The Purdue Extension of Elkhart County invites the public to join them for a free educational program that involves how to master a few basic cooking skills, stock up on essential ingredients, and get creative in making meals.
The program will be presented by Emily Christ, Purdue University Extension Educator in Health & Human Sciences in Elkhart County. This program is being offered Tuesday, May 23, at 1 p.m. at the Purdue Extension Elkhart County office.
To join the program, register in advance by calling Jenn at 574-533-0554 or email fink24@purdue.edu. This program and all programs of the Purdue University Extension Service are open to everyone. For those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, call Emily at 574-533-0554 by May 16.
Check up on skin health
GOSHEN — Goshen Health is shining a light on skin checkups during Skin Cancer Awareness Month in May.
A routine skin check — from head to toe — is the best way for a person to familiarize themselves with their body’s largest organ. Self-exams help people spot changes in their skin that may be signs of something more serious than just another age spot.
“Skin cancer can happen to anyone,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and CEO. “That’s why we encourage everyone to check their skin regularly and talk with their healthcare provider about areas of concern.”
Here are three things to look for during a self-check.
New moles or blemishes — People should keep an eye on anything that’s popped up on their skin since their last check. If it doesn’t go away in a few weeks, then talk with a healthcare provider or dermatologist.
Changes in color, shape, size or texture — Most spots on the skin stay the same month after month. But if a person sees something changing, make an appointment to get it checked out.
Unusual spots — Take note if an outline of a spot looks odd or if it itches, hurts, gets crusty or bleeds. Talk with your healthcare professional about any areas that don’t heal on their own.
The ABCDE rule gives you a simple guide to recognize warning signs of skin cancer.
• Asymmetry — One half of the mole doesn’t match the other half
• Border — Border or edge of a mole is ragged, blurred or irregular
• Color — Color of a mole is not the same throughout or has shades of tan, brown, black, red, white or blue
• Diameter — Diameter of a mole is larger than 6mm, about the size of a pencil eraser
• Evolving — Size, shape or color of a mole is evolving or changing
Those who find a spot that concerns them should talk with their primary care provider or dermatologist, or contact Goshen Center for Cancer Care at 574-364-2888 for more information about skin cancer diagnosis and treatment options.
NIHHC to hold health care clinic
GOSHEN — The Northern Indiana Hispanic Health Coalition (NIHHC), in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health and nine churches, will hold a health fair this Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at Center for Healing and Hope, 400 W. Lincoln Ave., Goshen.
The following services will be offered:
• Lipid panel screenings (12 hours fasting required)
• Cholesterol, glucose, and A1C screenings
• Blood pressure, BMI and waist circumference
• Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine: ages 6 and older; updated bivalent dose
• Moderna COVID-19 vaccine: ages 12 and older; updated bivalent dose
• Flu vaccine: ages 5-64
• COVID-19 rapid tests: everyone is eligible
All services are free of cost. No documents are required. Community members are encouraged to register now for their appointments to get a COVID-19 and/or flu shot by calling or sending a WhatsApp message to NIHHC’s COVID-19 hotline at 574-206-3938 or by calling 1-877-21-SALUD (72583), NIHHC officials stated in a press release.
NIHHC’s health fair is part of a free community resource event, the Compassion, Health, & Praise Fest, coordinated by nine Christian churches from Elkhart County and the surrounding area. The Fest will run from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., and food pantry distributions will be available for 300 families. Other community resources available include free haircuts, hot dogs and nachos. The Fest is an effort of church volunteers and community organizations who partner together to meet the needs of those in need.
To help address transportation needs, NIHHC will distribute a $25 gas gift card to all those who receive a COVID-19 or flu shot. Community members will also receive education on their health screening results, so they can make informed decisions about their next steps and take control of their health.