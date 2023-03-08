Governor: Lower flags to honor trooper
INDIANAPOLIS — Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has directed flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor and remembrance of Master Trooper James R. Bailey, who was killed in the line of duty.
Flags, including those of businesses and residents, should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset this Saturday.
Truma invites people to spring clean-up
ELKHART — For the past two years, employees of the European RV appliance supplier, Truma, have celebrated Earth Day by cleaning the stretch of Elkhart’s C.R. 6 that is home to their North American headquarters.
Thinking bigger, preparations are underway for Truma’s third annual spring clean-up event. This year, in an effort to draw more volunteers, Truma is partnering with the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department and the RV Women’s Alliance to tend to city parks.
“Our goal has always been for the Truma Spring Clean-up to grow year after year and become a community affair,” said CEO Gerhard Hundsberger. “Our team at Truma has grown, as has the interest from our RV industry partners. Now, we want to extend an invitation to our friends and neighbors in Elkhart to join us in giving back to the community that welcomed us so warmly 10 years ago.”
Volunteers will be cleaning up Island Park, Lundquist Park, and the Elkhart River Walk on April 22. The rain-or-shine event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a picnic luncheon at Island Park. Members of the community of all ages are welcome. Truma is also working with the Elkhart Environmental Center to have educational activities for children.
“As part of the RV community, we want to preserve the great outdoors for our children,” Hundsberger said. “Allowing them to get involved at an early age is a wonderful opportunity to teach the next generation about sustainability and conservation. We can all do our part.”
Any business or organization that is interested in participating should contact marketing@trumacorp.com for more information.
Elkhart County Quilt & Fiber Expo to debut
ELKHART — The inaugural Elkhart County Quilt and Fiber Expo will take place at the Northern Indiana Event Center connected to the RV/MH Hall of Fame and Museum June 8-10.
Planned by a diverse team of quilters, fiber enthusiasts, sewists, color and interior designers, these three days will offer many events.
The Elkhart County Quilt and Fiber Expo came about through several seemingly unrelated happenings: the desire to have a joint quilt and fiber event, to inspire creativity on many levels, to offer educational opportunities, and to recognize the considerable and varied quilt and fiber artisan talent in the Elkhart County/Michiana area, according to information provided by the Elkhart County Convention & Visitors Bureau.
Attendees will be able to view the work of many talented artisans in the Quilt and Fiber show area (with both judged and exhibition opportunities) featuring a variety of categories for projects. Organizers anticipate more than 150 entries for the show, as well as exhibits on current and upcoming trends, such as upcycling and repurposing.
To enter, go online to elkhartcountyquiltfiberexpo.org and click on “Entry Forms.”
Demonstrations, presentations (in a theater setting), and hands-on workshops will enable attendees to learn new skills and hone their favorites.
Vendors (even yarn trucks) will be displaying and selling their wares in the vendor areas. For more information, go online to elkhartcountyquiltfiberexpo.org.
Sheriff’s Merit Board to meet
ELKHART — The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office Merit Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the sheriff’s office Building A, large patrol training room, 26861 C.R. 26, Elkhart.
Prior to that at 5 p.m., there will be an executive session to discuss: A personnel issue involving merit officers; to review information concerning a prospective hire of merit officers; to discuss records classified as confidential by state or federal statute; and to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.