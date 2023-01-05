Redevelopment Commission to meet
MILFORD — Milford Redevelopment Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at the Milford Community Building, 111 S. Main St.
Meetings set for CONNECT Transit Plan
SOUTH BEND — The Draft Recommendations Report for the CONNECT Transit Plan is available for public review. MACOG and Transpo are entering the final round of public conversation in the development of the 10-year plan for transit in the region. Through January, the public will be invited to learn more by reading the report, coming to an upcoming public meeting, and taking the public survey.
There are four upcoming public meetings:
Mishawaka Open House: Monday, Jan. 9, from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at Mishawaka-Penn-Harris Public Library, Eisen Room
South Bend Open House: Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 4-6 p.m. at St. Joe County Public Library, Community Learning Center, A&B
Elkhart Open House: Wednesday, Jan. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at Elkhart Public Library
Goshen Open House: Thursday, Jan. 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Goshen Public Library, Auditorium
There will be a survey and for more information, go online to connecttransitplan.com.
Heritage skills to be taught
GOSHEN — In an effort to teach heirloom and family heritage skills, the Elkhart County Extension Homemakers are hosting their annual Heritage Skills Classes on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Home and Family Arts Building on the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds. The fairgrounds is located at 17746 C.R. 34 in Goshen. Full-day and half-day classes will be offered from 8:30 am to 3 p.m.
Prepaid registration is required. All registration fees will be held until the minimum participant number required is met. Registration will be accepted through Feb. 24. If a cancellation occurs, checks will be returned. A light lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
FULL-DAY CLASSES
8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Mega Dream Bag — $40, Taught by Mary Ann Lienhart Cross
Tissue Basket — $50, Taught by Lisa Hernley
HALF-DAY CLASSES
Morning classes: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; afternoon classes: 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Beginning Crochet (a.m.) — $24, taught by Jill Cohen
Beginning Macramé Plant Hanger (a.m.) — $24, taught by Elaine Pyle
Let’s Do Altered Books (a.m.) — $24, taught by Jenny Huffman
Greeting Card Techniques (a.m.) — $24, taught by Sherry Weaver
English Paper Piecing Pincushion (p.m.) — $24, taught by Jenny Huffman
Intermediate Macramé Plant Hanger (p.m.) — $24, taught by Elaine Pyle
Registration forms with class details and sample photos are available at https://extension.purdue.edu/county/elkhart/elkhart-county-extension-homemakers.html or by visiting the Extension Office. For more information, contact Jenny Huffman at 574-370-0699. Those who need a reasonable accommodation to participate should contact the Purdue Extension Elkhart County Office by calling 574-533-0554 by Feb. 10.