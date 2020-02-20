Parkview Noble Hospital recognized
KENDALLVILLE — Parkview Noble Hospital was recently named a 2020 Top 100 Rural & Community Hospital by The Chartis Center for Rural Health. The annual award honoring rural hospital performance is determined by the results of iVantage Health Analytics’ Hospital Strength INDEX, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020.
Based entirely on publicly available data, the INDEX is the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance. Utilizing 50 independent indicators, the INDEX assesses performance across eight pillars of performance that span market-, value- and finance-based categories. Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility had one of the 100 highest overall scores among all Rural & Community Hospitals nationally.
The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals as well as the INDEX methodology can be found at ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.
Sales named operations manager for Chore-Time
MILFORD — Drexel Sales has been named operations manager for Chore-Time, according to Jeff Miller, vice president and general manager of the CTB Inc. business unit. In his new position, Sales will be responsible for overseeing Chore-Time’s production facilities in Milford and Decatur, Ala.
Prior to his employment with CTB, Sales gained approximately 17 years of experience in operations and production management roles for leading companies. During this time, his accomplishments included helping to increase productivity, improve plant efficiencies and reduce accidents. He is completing his bachelor’s degree in business administration with Grace College in Winona Lake.
Sales is a native of Electra, Texas, and resides in Warsaw.
KeyBank names president of Northern Indiana market
SOUTH BEND — KeyBank announced Nicholas J. Bontreger has been named president for the Northern Indiana market. He will serve as senior executive and spokesperson in the market, as well as lead the organization’s economic and community development efforts.
Bontreger most recently served as regional leader, Retail Banking, for KeyBank’s Indiana, Michigan and Northwest Ohio markets. He will continue to serve in this role. Previously he served as district leader, Retail Banking, for the state of Indiana. He has also served as retail and business banking executive for Central Indiana. He joined KeyBank in 1998 as a branch manager in Elkhart, and has 24 years of experience in the financial services industry.
Bontreger earned his bachelor’s degree in business from Indiana University and completed the Certificate in Executive Management Program from the University of Notre Dame. He is a graduate of several leadership programs, including the Elkhart Leadership Academy, Leadership South Bend/ Mishawaka and the Stanley K. Lacy Leadership Series of Indianapolis. He is also a graduate of the BAI Graduate School of Retail Banking through the University of Wisconsin.
Bontreger, born and raised in Northern Indiana, serves as board vice chair and finance committee member of Indiana Black Expo and is a member of the Little Red Door Cancer Agency investment committee.
Ahmed joins Goshen Center for Cancer Care
GOSHEN — Dr. Muhammad Ahmed recently joined Goshen Center for Cancer Care. He is a board certified medical oncologist who specializes in treating patients with a wide range of cancers and benign blood disorders. Ahmed has strong interest in advanced treatments for patients with gastrointestinal cancer such as colon cancer, and breast cancer.
"Dr. Ahmed's experience and team-based approach to treatment make him the right fit for our mission to provide comprehensive, compassionate cancer care for our patients," Randy Christophel, Goshen Health president and chief executive officer, said.
Ahmed received his medical degree from Dow Medical College in Karachi, Pakistan. He then completed two fellowships: one for advanced training in medical oncology at the University of Toledo and the other at Vanderbilt University for training in bone marrow transplantation. Prior to joining Goshen Center for Cancer Care, Ahmed was affiliated with the Tammy Walker Cancer Center in Salina, Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.