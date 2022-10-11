MICHIGAN CITY — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a kite surfing incident on Lake Michigan that claimed the life of a Bremen man.
At 6:23 p.m. Saturday, LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call about a man who nearly drowned while kite surfing near Washington Park Beach, a news release stated.
Douglas Tolle, 56, Bremen, was taking part in a kite surfing lesson when, for undetermined reasons, he began struggling in the water. By the time other kite surfers reached Tolle, he was unconscious.
Tolle was taken to shore where CPR was started. He was taken to Franciscan Health Michigan City in critical condition.
Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, Tolle succumbed to his injuries. The preliminary cause of death is cardiac arrest due to drowning, the release added.