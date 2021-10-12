Breast cancer survivor dedicated to helping others

Middlebury’s Nean Smith described how she felt when she was diagnosed with breast cancer as being “in a mud pit and you can’t climb out. The sides are slippery and you’re trying to figure out how to get out of this,” she said.
Smith was 42 when diagnosed in 2004 and said she had wonderful medical care at Goshen Hospital and Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
“Working with everyone there at Goshen Cancer Center — there was a tenderness about their care. They were curing you physically, but curing you mentally, too,” she said.
Dr. Laura Morris, breast surgery oncologist, was her surgeon.
Smith was teaching at Orchard View Elementary at that time and said her treatments were on Thursdays and she had to take Fridays off because, “My treatments were so intense, if I touched you, I’d burn you.”
She recalled walking into the school after she lost her hair (and paused to question why hair meant so much to women), “I walked in the building and everyone had a hat on — everybody — it was the coolest thing ever.”
She said her principal was always checking on her and making sure no one was touching her since she was hooked up to wires and tubes. At the time she was an assistant teacher in a special education class. Now she teaches mixed abilities at Heritage Intermediate School.
“You get an attitude that it’s not going to get you — I got it under control. It’s that ‘fight like a girl’ attitude you have to have,” she said. “But there were nights when I just curled up in a ball and cried.”
After she finished treatment — all the chemotherapy and a total mastectomy on the left side, she said she was waking up at night several times with the thought, “How can I repay this? How can I push forward for others?”
“It was a God thing. He was waking me up every night — with 'This is the plan.' And I thought there’s got to be a name and it came to be ‘Middlebury Walk for a Cure’.”
MIDDLEBURY WALK FOR A CURE
So, in 2005 Nean said she grabbed a bunch of girls from town to help create the walk.
“That’s the good thing about living in a small town — getting people to help,” Nean said.
She asked the Greencroft staff for the use of their facility, designed her own shirt and made all the cookies and brownies. She said Goshen Hospital was there with a booth and just through word-of-mouth they had 119 people walking a 5K through downtown Middlebury. That first effort raised $3,000. She said her husband, who once worked for the Middlebury Police Department, made the arrangements with the police department for traffic control, etc.
“My kids were the greatest — they were right there asking ‘what can we do to help, Mom,’” she said.
The couple has three sons — Ryan and Shawn Smeltzer and Cory Smith — and two daughters-in-law. Nean explained that her first husband, was killed in a car accident near Bonneyville Mill when Ryan and Shawn were just 6 and 2 years old. Her current husband of 31 years, Gary, was one of the officers who responded to the accident.
Nean said after the first Middlebury Walk For A Cure she hadn’t really planned to make it an annual event. However, people immediately came up to her and asked, ‘What are we going to do next year?’ She said the walk kept growing and has now reached 700 participants. Participants came from all over — South Bend, Angola and Fort Wayne to name a few.
A few years later she was asked to make the event a run, too. When the event outgrew Greencroft she went to the owners of Das Dutchman Essenhaus managers and asked if they’d donate the use of their conference center, and they agreed.
“It became crazy big — we did raffles, had bands and speakers, like Muffet McGraw one year and Tricia Sloma and a Colts’ cheerleader and the Hello Gorgeous organizers came,” she said.
They participated in town parades and one year her youngest son was decked out all in pink and the ‘pink guy’ drove all over town in a golf cart. Another year they had a float with a boxing ring, playing the “Gonna Fly Now” theme from ‘’Rocky” and they were boxing out cancer.
She said the money they raised was split between Goshen Center for Cancer Care and Cancer Services for Elkhart County. Smith said both organizations help patients with car rides, gas cards, food and money to pay for wigs and mammograms.
“Everything we did was for the people,” she said, her voice cracking with emotion. “I felt it was a good give back.”
She said her kids, her husband, friends and family were all amazingly supportive and pitched in.
“I have amazing friends — they said, ‘let’s do this’.”
RIBBON LADY
The second year of the walk in 2006 her son Shawn said they needed to have their own symbol. So, he designed the Middlebury Walk for a Cure Ribbon Lady. She has a triangular torso, rounded hips and crossed legs. He told his mom that each point of the triangle has to have a reason and they decided it was faith, hope and courage.
“Because you can’t get through this battle of cancer without those three things,” she said.
Ribbon Lady became part of their T-shirt and every year they’d have a different color shirt but ribbon lady was always pink. The shirt became a big thing and they’d unveil it every year at the Middlebury Fall Festival. She said like the Notre Dame shirt, people looked forward to the unveiling and wanting to know the annual color. Nean said she was protective of her son’s design and wouldn’t allow others to use it.
But the park department approached her this spring about having the Ribbon Lady be part of the memorial garden at Krider’s World’s Fair Garden and she agreed. An information sheet near the garden states that the ribbon lady “visualizes the spirit of all who support the mission.”
It mentioned that the triangular points represent the faith, hope and courage of all the individuals they honor and the purple head is to honor survivors and the color purple also recognizes the support of the ongoing quest for a cure. The park department staff used 540 Super Olympia Begonias to create the ribbon lady in flowers. Nean said she helped to plant them last spring.
FEEL THE LIGHT
Smith said more people got involved in the mission as the years went on and a Middlebury couple named Pete and Jeannie Fore helped to start a different way to support the women fighting the battle. Smith said Pete liked antique lamps and he created a lamp using pink glass that when turned on, the Middlebury Walk for a Cure Ribbon Lady was visible in the lamp.
“We would hear of someone struggling and we’d take them the lamp and pray over them. We’d tell them every time the light was on they knew someone was out there praying for them,” she said.
She said Pete made a few of the lamps and they’d take them to the walks and people would come up and tell them about someone who was struggling. She said they’d take the lamps all over. One of them was donated to the Middlebury Public Library.
Nean said once survivors hit the five-year mark it’s a big deal for them. It means their chances of survival are very good and there’s a big celebration. She said when the Walk for a Cure hit the five-year mark they planned a big celebration, too, with lots of giveaways.
She said at all the events she’d ask the survivors to stand and everyone would cheer and she’d do the same for those currently fighting cancer. She said she spent many hours just listening to those still in the battle.
“You have to be able to sit and listen. They have to be able to talk and have someone listen — someone who made it,” she said.
It’s been a couple of years since the Middlebury Walk for a Cure has been held. In 2019 they decided to take a break to regroup as she said they needed to do something different every year. Then in 2020 and 2021 COVID prevented the event from being held.
Nean is hoping they’ll be able to hold it in 2022. It takes months of planning and she said, “You can’t do it without the support of a community like Middlebury.”
And it seems like this survivor is not done helping others fight their battles.