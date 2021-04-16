SOUTH BEND — Professionals who want to rise to the top of their industry have a lot to learn from Debie Coble’s story. Over her 30-plus year career, she rose from a local store manager position to the role of president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Michiana Inc. Along the way, she learned a lot of lessons, and she will be sharing those in a webinar April 28.
Coble will be the next featured guest of “Breaking the Glass Ceiling” web series.
In this free web series from Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association, an accomplished guest will be sharing lessons intended to help other professionals empower their careers. There will also be a candid question-and-answer session following the presentations where speakers will discuss real-world barriers and other issues they have encountered in the workplace.
ABOUT COBLE
Coble has been with Goodwill Industries of Michiana since 1990 when she joined the organization as a store manager. In 1996, she became the vice president of Workforce Development Services and in 2013 began serving as the president and CEO. Today, Coble’s organization serves thousands of people each year across a wide range of community programs, including education, job training, skill development, career placement, recycling and more.
Goodwill Industries of Michiana employs more than 700 people in northwest Indiana and has enabled more than 1,330 job placements through its programs.
Additional speakers are being scheduled throughout 2021 and will be announced at http://nwiiwa.org/. NWIIWA is a regional group for the professional development of women and their careers.
