Authorities say Mercedes Lain was found dead in a "forested area" of Starke County near Marshall Co line around 9pm last night pic.twitter.com/SEbIbLdICs— Aimee Ambrose (@aambrose_TGN) August 19, 2021
Suspect Justin Miller to face a Level 1 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death.— Aimee Ambrose (@aambrose_TGN) August 19, 2021
PLYMOUTH — The Marshall County Prosecutor revealed in press conference this morning that 11-month-old Mercedes Lain was found dead on the Marshall and Starke County line in a densely wooded area at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Justin Miller, who was last seen with the baby, will face a Level 1 felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, according to the prosecutor.
