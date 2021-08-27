NAPPANEE [mdash] Martha Miller, 79, of Nappanee, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 9:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, at her residence after a seven-week battle with cancer. She was born Nov. 19, 1941, in Goshen, to Daniel M. and Iona (Helmuth) Kuhns. Mrs. Miller lived her lifeti…
TUCSON, Ariz. [mdash] Clifford Wayne Gabbard, born May 4, 1952, passed away at his home in Tucson, Arizona on Aug. 21. He is survived by his loving siblings, Sandra Walther, Steve Gabbard, Debra Hodges, Tim Gabbard and Philip Gabbard and their children. He was preceded in death by his parent…
