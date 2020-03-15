MIDDLEBURY [mdash] Marie Arlene Miller, 79, died at 11:06 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Goshen Health Hospital, after a 3 ½ week battle with lung cancer. She was born on July 18, 1940, in Kalona, Iowa, to Harvey Raymond and Katie Mae (Miller) Helmuth. On Dec. 11, 1958, in Nappanee, she m…