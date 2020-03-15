Brass Elk Brewing could be a great comeback story.
When Hydraulic Ale Works closed in September 2019 after five months of business, people reacted with surprise. Co-owner Shane Dyer took any criticism quietly and non-defensively. In a private conversation soon after the closure, he told me that he’d learned a lot and hoped to reopen something new in the same location.
That’s rare, but is now set to happen soon. Brass Elk Brewing will open — possibly in April.
Dyer renegotiated the lease at 333 Nibco Parkway, Elkhart. He went out and found additional investors. He hired David Lucchese, formerly of Bacon Hill Kitchen & Pub, One Fourteen and Heavenly Goat, as executive chef. Ashley Robinson, who is in a romantic relationship with Lucchese, will oversee the front of the house with its ongoing commitment to full service rather than walk-up ordering. Ryan Thompson, after a stint with Evil Czech, is returning to be the brewer.
Though it’s the same location and the furnishings will remain much the same, Dyer and the new team are emphasizing that this is new.
“It’s new ownership,” said Dyer. “It’s important to all of us. It’s a new name, new chef, new everything.”
Dyer has a full-time job with a local company. He’s a busy father and husband. And after work years to open a brewery, he wasn’t ready to walk away after a failed first attempt.
“Everybody loves a comeback story, right? Not that I have something to prove, but I’m from Elkhart, David’s from Elkhart. I love this location,” Dyer said as we sat on the patio outside the restaurant.
That patio alongside the slow-moving branch of the Elkhart River through downtown is one of the best in the area. It’s spacious and has a view of downtown, which at the moment includes a lot of construction machinery and piles of dirt because of the ongoing development in the River District and the city’s Central Park.
Dyer lives near downtown and wants to be part of the ongoing momentum. In the months since Hydraulic closed, construction on apartments nearby approached completion, and walls of the new Martin’s Super Market store went up. This weekend, the biggest event so far at Elkhart Health & Aquatics was expected to draw a crowd of visitors from Illinois for a swim meet.
Brass Elk affords Lucchese a return to Elkhart and its downtown. He has fond memories of growing up at the downtown location of Lucchese’s before it moved to C.R. 17 and is enjoying watching the resurgence.
“I love Elkhart. I love downtown,” he said.
He’s also hoping for a comeback. He left Bacon Hill in 2016 and opened One Fourteen in 2017. Though a number of chefs worked in the kitchen, over time it was Lucchese’s smash burgers that gained a following. One Fourteen closed after Lucchese pleaded guilty to stealing more than $50,000 from Forest River, his previous employer. As part of his sentence, he was ordered to pay back the money he stole. And in a related civil suit, a judge ordered him to pay Forest River more than $230,000, according to a South Bend Tribune report. For the past year, he and Robinson have been at Heavenly Goat Brewing in Granger.
His menu will feature those smash burgers and draw inspiration from the East Coast. He plans to offer a range of sandwiches, which are now often called “handhelds.” Mostly Brass Elk will have hero sandwiches, which in some settings would be called a sub, grinder or hoagie.
Brass Elk plans to be open for lunch and dinner, with the hours still being determined. The goal is to get food out of the kitchen quickly so that people aren’t frustrated and waiting for food to be served, he said. Brass Elk will have servers who take orders rather than going the route of walk-up ordering.
While Hydraulic was focused on Belgian beers, Brass Elk won’t be. Thompson has three batches underway. Dyer said they will offer a range of styles and follow trends in the craft beer scene. Cocktails and wine will also be available.
As for the name and new logo, it’s a nod to Elkhart’s history of producing some of the world’s finest band instruments. Dyer has gotten an outpouring of support from people as they’ve learned of the imminent opening, which he hopes is in April. B on the River is closed on the other end of the building, and the location downtown should be able to offer something and add to the increasingly vibrant mix.
I will root for Dyer and this second go at opening a brewery. Everyone loves a comeback story, right?
I’m hungry. Let’s eat.
