GOSHEN — During Screen-Free Week, Monday through May 8, Goshen Health is encouraging families to take a break from screens and recharge.
According to a press release issued by the hospital, too much screen time can lead to a host of problems, especially for children. These include weight gain, decreased time outdoors, lowered grades, difficulty sleeping, and even an increase for developmental delays, learning and attention problems, anxiety, and depression. The good news is that even small decreases in screen time can have positive benefits.
Goshen Hospital will host a family-friendly Brain Break Bingo Challenge all week long to support a screen-free week. Simply replace time spent on screens with some of the activities on the card. Bingo cards include activities such as going for a walk, nature hikes, bike rides, housework, scavenger hunts, and more. Participants can track activities listed on the card and then, once they’ve earned a bingo, enter for a chance to win prizes. Participants may earn one entry for each bingo scored on the card. Each card is worth up to 12 entries. Bingo cards can be submitted by each person participating in the challenge, or one card may be submitted for an entire family.
There are two options for card completion — a printed board game version and an interactive PDF. Completed cards should be sent to CommunityEngagement@GoshenHealth.com by May 10 to be eligible for the prize drawing.
Winners will be randomly drawn and notified through email by May 20
To get started with the challenge, visit https://goshenhealth.com/health-library/brain-break-bingo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.