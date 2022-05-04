GOSHEN — The staff at the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County said they are working hard to ensure that students in its facilities receive the best care possible.
With two employees at the Elkhart Club having already received their Child and Youth Care Worker certification, the club has again begun to offer the program — this time to four employees. Getting certified in this round are: Grace Hostetler from the Nappanee Club and Rhonda Eicher, Marisa Lutton and Denise Ward from the Middlebury Club. The Elkhart Club members who are already certified are Whitney Miller and Nicole Sullivan. The certification is provided by the Indiana Youth Services Association.
“We are so proud that our team members are taking this next step to show their commitment to the young people that are placed in our care every day,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County Chief Operations Officer Launa Leftwich.
The CYC certification provides an assessment process and certification to child and youth care practitioners who demonstrate their commitment to high standards of care and ongoing competence development, Leftwich said.
“It’s a more in-depth look at childcare and the different brain functions,” said current CYC student Denise Ward of the Middlebury Club.
The program is eight weeks long and students find that it feels like a college course, although it is not.
“This is not equivalent to getting a degree in child services, but it is similar in that it is structured like a college course,” said Grace Hostetler, of the Nappanee Club.
Hostetler recently received her certification. She explained that the course was recommended to her because she did not receive a college degree in a similar topic.
There are currently about 275 certified practitioners in Indiana. The group Hostetler attended boasted 28 educators, 23 of which were from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Indiana.
“Any time we can do things that help our staff grow, that is hugely important to us at the Boys & Girls Club," said Jim Pinkerton, director of Public Relations and Marketing of Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County. "We take our mission, to provide a safe place and a nurturing place for our kids, very seriously. So any time there are training opportunities that come up for our team members, we want to make sure that is something that’s presented to them, that’s offered to them because the more competent they become in their various fields and aspects of what they do on a day-in day-out basis. The kids are the ones who actually benefit from this in the long run.”
Students and graduates of the program experience immediate benefits to their communication and discipline styles with the children they work with.
“I work with kids first through third and I have four kids who are on the spectrum," Ward said. "This gives me a different look at how to interact with each and every child that I have and maybe help me advance later on. It’s basically more tools under your belt for childcare.”
For more information on the Child and Youth Care Worker Certification, visit https://indysb.org/credential.
