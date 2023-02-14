ELKHART — Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County has received a Hero of Youth award from the national Boys & Girls Clubs of America for its advocacy on behalf of Indiana youth.
“Clubs like ours have a unique role as community leaders in providing valuable after-school programs to our young people to enable them to achieve great futures,” said Boys & Girls Clubs of Elkhart County President and CEO Tami Hicks. “We are wholly committed to raising the visibility of the needs of our community youth, especially the ones who need us most, and show what we can accomplish with the support of our elected officials and our community.”
Boys & Girls Club advocates are guided by the Agenda for America’s Youth, an advocacy platform outlining the pressing problems facing the nation’s youth as well as solutions that will make the most difference in young people’s present and future, a press release from the club said.
Boys & Girls Clubs’ advocacy builds upon a commitment to increasing opportunities for all young people by ensuring their voices are heard in communities and at the state and federal level as Boys & Girls Clubs champion policies and solutions that will have the greatest impact on the youth.
“Because of the steadfast advocacy of leaders like Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County, our nation’s youth have access to skills and experiences that can put them on the path to great futures,” said Jim Clark, CEO and president of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “These successes aren’t possible without a strong partnership with elected officials at the local, state and federal levels. I commend the Boys & Girls Club of Elkhart County for their tireless work on behalf of their community’s youth and congratulate them on this much-deserved recognition.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s Club Advocacy Engagement Recognition Program recognizes the advocacy work Clubs and Alliances do every day, with a major emphasis on impact, creativity and innovation.
The program consists of three tiers for clubs: Advocate, Hero and Champion. Clubs get points for impactful engagements and those points determine what tier a club is placed.
“Boys & Girls Clubs champion opportunities for all youth, equipping young people with the experiences and tools they need to succeed,” Hicks said. “Our advocacy isn’t just a one-day event. We are raising our voices every single day, to ensure top issues and solutions impacting young people are prioritized in our community, our state and at the national level.”