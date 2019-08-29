GOSHEN — A jury took less than an hour to find a man guilty of killing an Elkhart woman last year.
Benford Davis, 51, was convicted of murder in Elkhart County Circuit Court Thursday afternoon. The jury reached the verdict about 30 minutes after deliberations began.
Davis was charged with killing his girlfriend, 58-year-old Sherry Houston, by strangling in her apartment at a house along Prairie Street in Elkhart in March 2018. Houston’s body was found the night of the 26th.
“The defendant, Benford Davis, was obsessive; he was jealous; he was threatening; he was physically violent. He told her he was going to hurt her, and he did,” Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker said during closing arguments.
Becker called Houston’s relationship with Davis dysfunctional, describing him as controlling as she reviewed the five main areas of evidence in the case.
The other evidence from Becker’s argument included:
• Records showing more than 500 phone calls between Davis and Houston’s phones over a month’s time that abruptly stopped the night of the murder;
• Davis packed his things and left Elkhart by purchasing a bus ticket in South Bend the night Houston’s body was found. He fled to Indianapolis where he was located during the investigation;
• Becker said Davis lied to detectives amid questioning;
• And DNA matched to Houston and Davis was found under Houston’s fingernails and on the neck areas of a coat and sweatshirt Houston was wearing when she died.
“Sherry’s weakness was loving the man who was fatal to her,” Becker said.
Davis’ attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, argued the evidence didn’t fully eliminate doubt that Davis is guilty of the murder. Majerek urged the jury to consider alternative scenarios.
He challenged the credibility of witness testimony that described Davis as violent during the relationship. He also argued the multitude of calls between Davis and Houston ended because they broke up. They’d “had enough,” Majerek said, and Davis moved to Indianapolis as a result. Court information lists Davis with an Indianapolis address.
Majerek also noted analysts found evidence of a third person’s DNA on fingernail clippers in Houston’s apartment as he challenged the DNA evidence.
“They didn’t prove the ‘who’ beyond a reasonable doubt,” Majerek said. “You must find Benford not guilty of the crime.”
The jury ultimately sided with the prosecution’s evidence, finding Davis guilty about a half-hour after deliberations started.
Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the verdict and convicted Davis. He then scheduled Sept. 26 as the sentencing date.
The sentence for a murder conviction in Indiana can range from 45 years to 65 years in prison, with the law advising a 55-year term.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.