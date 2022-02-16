Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Mostly cloudy and windy with showers developing later in the day. High 49F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy at times with rain likely. Low near 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.