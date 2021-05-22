GOSHEN — A 5-year-old boy who was pulled from a pond Friday at Shanklin Park in Goshen has been identified as Lucian Van Ness.
Lucian was a kindergartner at Prairie View Elementary School. Vice Principal Donna Wiktorowski posted information about Lucian on the school’s Facebook page Friday night.
“We, the staff at Prairie View Elementary School, are deeply saddened by the sudden death of one of our students, Lucian Van Ness, a kindergartner. According to our staff, ‘Lucian was a bright spot in every life he touched at Prairie View. He lived life at 100% and had an infectious laugh that could lift the mood in any room. Lucian saw every moment as a new adventure and found his people he loved and trusted in his classroom. He will be sorely missed as a part of our community.’”
Wiktorowski asked that the community support Lucian’s family and keep them in their prayers and thoughts.
Goshen police were called at 12:04 p.m. about a missing boy at the park and it was at 12:09 p.m. that a parks department employee located him in the pond. The employee, police and paramedics attempted to save Lucian’s life before he was taken to Goshen Hospital where lifesaving efforts continued.
The vice principal said in her post that Lucian attended a field trip and picnic at Hay Park along Plymouth Avenue earlier in the day with his class. He did not return to Prairie View with the class, instead, he was released early to a family member.
Goshen Community Schools will have school counselors available at Prairie View Monday for students who may wish to talk to someone about Lucian’s death or who may want to make a card for Lucian’s family. If students make sympathy cards or draw pictures for the Van Ness family at home, the items may be taken to school and given to the school counselor, Marge Gingerich, according to Wiktorowski.
Anyone with questions about how they can support the family, should also contact Gingerich at Prairie View.
Goshen police and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit are investigating the death.
