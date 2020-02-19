SOUTH BEND — The Boy Scouts council overseeing scouting in Michiana signaled confidence local activities would not be affected, and finances are “secure,” as the national organization seeks bankruptcy protection.
John Cary, CEO of the LaSalle Council of the Boy Scouts of America, assured the local group is independent from the national BSA, including assets, according to a news release Wednesday.
“Our council will not be disrupted by the national bankruptcy filing,” Cary said in the news release. “We’re very proud to say that all of our council’s assets will remain secure, and our commitment to serving the youth and communities of our region is stronger than ever.”
The BSA sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware on Tuesday as a route to settle sex abuse lawsuits piling up against the organization. A hearing in the federal case opened Wednesday, the Associated Press reported.
The organization listed $1 billion to $10 billion in assets and $500 million to $1 billion in liabilities.
A plan calls for setting up a compensation fund for thousands of victims alleging abuse from the past several decades. The fund could top $1 billion, which could lead to the BSA selling real estate and assets. Attorneys could also reportedly seek assets from the organization’s local councils nationwide, which could open up some intense legal fights since they’re legally independent entities.
The South Bend-based LaSalle Council’s assets aren’t combined with the national group, the news release shows. The regional group, as a nonprofit corporation, reported nearly $5.9 million in net assets by the end of the 2018 tax year, the tax filing from 2019 shows. Assets included $1.9 million in land, buildings and equipment. One of the largest is the Wood Lake Scout Reservation, made up of multiple camps among approximately 420 acres in Jones, Michigan, according to the council’s website.
Fundraising led by the council remains local to serve programs and activities in the eight northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan counties, including Elkhart County, covered by the council. Money from initial member registration fees represent the only funds the council kicks up to the national BSA, according to the news release. The announcement also states the legal claims that led to the bankruptcy filing don’t pertain “to litigation filed within the LaSalle Council territories.”
In addition to the lawsuits, the BSA has also taken financial hits amid declining membership. The number of scouts nationwide has now dropped below 2 million, down from a peak of more than 4 million in the 1970s, the AP reported.
LaSalle, in 2019, reported total revenue of $1.4 million in 2018, down from $1.56 million in 2017. Revenues in 2017, though, were up from $1.45 million in 2016, tax returns show.
Calls from The Goshen News seeking further comment from Cary and from the council’s executive committee president Brad Beutter weren’t returned by Wednesday evening.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
