NAPPANEE — Indiana conservation officers are investigating how a boy ended up in a pond near the 11000 block of North 1000 West, near Nappanee at 1:27 p.m. Saturday.
Officers and paramedics were called about an unresponsive boy who had been pulled from the pond and that cardiopulmonary resuscitation was in progress.
The boy was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend and was in critical condition, according to information provided by police.
This incident is under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.
Assisting agencies included: Indiana State Police, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department and Nappanee Fire and EMS.
Two injured in crash
Two people were injured in a crash at C.R. 7 and Ind. 119 at 7:03 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Terrie Anglemyer, 68, Goshen, was driving a 2017 Ford car north on C.R. 7 and failed to yield the right of way at the Ind. 119 intersection. Her vehicle collided with a 2005 Toyota minivan driven by George Vasbinder, 75, Goshen. The minivan was northeastbound on Ind. 119.
Anglemyer complained of pain to her left hip and left elbow and was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Vasbinder had chest pain but refused treatment at the scene.
Anglemyer was cited for failure to yield the right of way, police reported.
Topeka woman injured in crash
A Topeka woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash at C.R. 38 and Ind. 13, near Millersburg, at 12:25 p.m. Saturday.
According to Elkhart County deputies, Karen Geidner, 73, Topeka, was driving a 2011 Chrysler 200 west on C.R. 38 and stopped at the intersection of Ind. 13.
A 2015 Honda Accord driven by Sarahann Schrock, 20, Goshen, was stopped facing north on Ind. 13 at the intersection as well. Both vehicles accelerated forward and the front of the Chrysler collided with the passenger side of the Honda.
Geidner complained of chest pain and left wrist pain. She was taken to Goshen Hospital for treatment.
Two injured in Goshen crash
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at U.S. 33 and Greene Road at 10:33 a.m. Friday.
According to Goshen police, a 2005 GM Yukon truck driven by Samuel J. Knepp, 20, LaGrange, was southeastbound on U.S. 33. Knepp told police that he was in the inside lane of travel. He saw the green light, thought about something else, saw the other vehicle and then saw that the light had turned red, police reported.
The Yukon then collided with a 2016 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Bernard G. Lambright, 76, Goshen. The Tahoe was northbound on Greene Road and, according to police, had the green light.
Knepp was uninjured.
Lambright complained of elbow and lower arm pain. His passenger, Beverly Lambright, 77, Goshen, complained of chest pain.
Driver argues, flees after crash
A two-vehicle crash at Indiana and Chicago avenues in Goshen at 9:23 p.m. Friday ended with a heated exchange of words and then one driver leaving without providing insurance information.
According to Goshen police, Justin R. Selles, Goshen, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Aveo Base south on Indiana Avenue. A black vehicle was following closely behind him. When he began to slow down because of something Selles said he saw in the road, the black vehicle collided with the back of his Aveo. They both pulled into the parking lot at 501 N. Indiana Avenue. The driver of the black vehicle got out and began to yell and words were exchanged, police reported.
The driver of the black vehicle then left the scene without exchanging information, police reported.
According to the report, Selles compalined of stomach and abdominal pain. he was treated at the scene and released.
ARRESTS
• Antonio Camilo, 34, 16041 Prairie Rose Ave., Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:20 a.m. Saturday. Camilo was stopped at Bashor Road and Elizabeth Street for a traffic violation. He was reportedly intoxicated and was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.
• David Bolen, 20, 50730 Dolph Road, Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police at 1:02 a.m. Saturday on charges of never obtaining a driver's license and for being in possession of a legend drug following a stop at North First Street and West Pike Street. He was released on a written promise to appear in court.
INTIMIDATION
• A 23-year-old Goshen woman reported to Goshen police at 5:47 a.m. Saturday that earlier that morning a person she knows held a pair of kitchen shears to her neck and they were later involved in a verbal argument in the 2200 block of College Avenue.
HIT-AND-RUN
• Kaylee Friedman, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 11:36 a.m. Friday that her mother's vehicle was struck by another vehicle at 2815 County Home Road. The vehicle then left the scene without providing any information.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Curtis Ketchum, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 12:21 p.m. Friday that a neighbor damaged a no trespassing sign and mowed his grass at 109 Blackport Drive, Goshen.
• Angie Markham, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:33 p.m. Friday that the windows to her apartment at 301 Middlebury St., were damaged.
IDENTITY FRAUD
• Scott Shearer, Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 2:26 p.m. Friday that someone he does not know attempted to apply for unemployment benefits using his identity.
BATTERY
• A 10-year-old Goshen girl was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in South Bend for an evaluation after it was reported at 8:12 p.m. Friday that she had been battered by her stepfather in the 500 block of South Silverwood Lane. The girl did not have any visible injuries, but had a complaint of pain, police reported.
