An apparent accidental shooting put an Elkhart child in the hospital Tuesday morning.
Elkhart police found the 5-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the chest after responding to a call to a home in the 1300 block of Wildflower St. around 11:05 a.m., according to an Elkhart Police Department news release.
The boy was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend with life-threatening injuries, police said.
According to the release, police initially responded to the situation as an accidental shooting.
The case is under investigation.
ARRESTS
• Anatoliy Strizheus, 53, of Goshen, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on a charge of domestic battery after police responded to a situation in the 1000 block of Foxbriar Lane around 9:25 p.m. on Monday.
• Justo Rojas-Herrera, 29, 57835 S. Seventh St., Elkhart, was arrested by Goshen police and jailed on charges of false identity as well as for a warrant following a traffic stop in the 300 block of West Wilden Avenue around 10:15 a.m. on Monday.
• Goshen police arrested two Goshen High School students each on a charge of disorderly conduct after responding to a fight at the school, 401 Lincolnway East, around 8 a.m. on Monday. The students were taken to the Elkhart County Juvenile Detention Center.
• Jessica Jellison, 32, was cited by Elkhart County police on charges of leaving the scene of a crash, following another vehicle too closely and driving without a license after police responded to a hit-and-run crash on C.R. 38 near Ind. 119 around 3:05 p.m. on Saturday.
POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
Goshen police transported a youth to the Juvenile Detention Center to be screened after responding to a call to Goshen Middle School, 1216 S. Indiana Ave., about a possession of marijuana case around 12:55 p.m. on Monday.
THEFTS
• Heather Lisenko, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police on Monday her trash can sometime in the early morning hours of April 20.
• Karina Wagner, of Goshen, reported to Elkhart County police her electric meter was stolen from her home, 18990 Joan Kay Lane, sometime between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Saturday.
• Aaron Lambright reported to Elkhart County police his 2008 Chevrolet Suburban was stolen from a home, 19803 U.S. 20, near Bristol sometime between 11 p.m. on Friday and 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.
• Brenda Kistler reported to Elkhart County police items were stolen from a home, 51855 East County Line Road, near Middlebury sometime between April 16 and 2 a.m. on Friday.
CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
• Sheila Hooley, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police a case of criminal mischief that occurred at a home, 601 N. Main St., around 8:45 p.m. on Monday.
• June Wild, Bristol, reported to Elkhart County police her mailbox was knocked over and damaged at her home, 19710 Amberwood Drive, sometime between 3 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday.
RUNAWAY
Staff at Bashor Children’s Home reported to Elkhart County police a juvenile ran away from the facility, 62226 C.R. 15, in Goshen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday.
