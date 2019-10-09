GOSHEN — Borden Waste-Away recently presented a check to the Goshen Health Foundation at Goshen Center for Cancer Care.
The check, which was presented Oct. 7, for $19,890.80 represents the contributions of Borden’s customers who participate in Borden’s “Trash Cancer Program” and the dollar-for-dollar match by Borden Waste-Away.
This year marks the eighth year of the program and brings the total contributions to $180,730.68. All of the money goes toward research through Goshen Center for Cancer Care Research Fund.
“Goshen Center for Cancer Care benefits enormously through partnerships like this,” said Jim Caskey, vice president of Goshen Health Foundation. “We are grateful for the leaders at Borden who make it so easy and convenient for their customers to participate in the ‘Trash Cancer’ matching program — connecting people in the community who want to make a difference in cancer care.”
Chris Himes, president of Borden Waste-Away, was gracious of those who donated, as well as Goshen Center for Cancer Care workers.
“Borden extends its gratitude to those who participate in our Pink Cart and Trash Cancer Matching Fund Programs and to our friends at the Goshen Center for Cancer Care who provide such excellent and valuable care,” Himes said. “Their research and clinical trials provide world-class access to the latest in cancer treatments and we consider ourselves fortunate to provide such a meaningful partnership.”
Borden’s Trash Cancer Matching Fund program offers customers an optional pink cart for roadside trash collection as well as a Trash Cancer Matching Fund that allows customers to add $1 each month to their billing, which Borden matches.
All donations and Borden’s matching funds support the Goshen Center for Cancer Care Research Fund with programs that include 45 active clinical trials, spanning breast, lung, colorectal, lymphoma, esophageal, head and neck, prostate, melanoma, multiple myeloma, pancreatic, and other cancers. Other programs include preclinical studies for early detection, cancer vaccinations and improved radiation oncology verification systems, as well as The Tissue Bank.
To participate in Borden’s donation programs, call 800-386-3313, ext. 570.
