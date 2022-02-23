GOSHEN — David Boothby has filed in the Democratic Primary for election to the Concord Township Advisory Board of Trustees, for which there are three positions up for election.
Boothby has also filed for election as the Democratic precinct chair and as a delegate to the Democratic State Convention, according to a news release.
“I know that running as a Democrat in Concord Township is an uphill battle,” Boothby said in the release. “The Advisory Board has been all Republicans as long as I can remember. In running for election I am not saying that they are doing a bad job but there is more room at the table for more than one party. Voters deserve a choice and I’m ready and willing to help Concord Township progress”
A resident of Pickwick Village, which is in Concord Precinct 33, Boothby has lived in Goshen for nearly 50 years. He is an ordained minister and an active member of Plymouth United Church of Christ, and has also served as Midwest regional director of Heifer Project International for 31 years while their office was in Goshen.
His other community service has included a 50-year membership in the Goshen Noon Kiwanis Club (past president and past division lieutenant governor), board member of the The Center for Healing and Hope, board member of the Goshen Parks and Recreation Department and has been active in programs to promote racial justice. He is also a licensed IHSAA sports official for 36 years, officiating high school and junior high games for 35 years in basketball, baseball, swimming and volleyball.
