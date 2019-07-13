BOOK REVIEW: More than cranberries float in 'Berried Secrets'

I recently picked up the first book in new-to-me series, A Cranberry Cove Mystery Series, by Peg Cochran. It’s a “cozy mystery” — one you might find the film version of on the Hallmark Channel.
This first book is titled “Berried Secrets” and is followed by “Berry the Hatchet,” “Dead and Berried” and "Berried at Sea."
I just finished Book 1 this week and am looking forward to reading the next three mysteries set in the small town of Cranberry Cove, Michigan.
Cochran is a Michigan resident herself, so it was exciting to discover a series based in our neighbor to the north.
Cranberry Cove is a fictional town along Lake Michigan, and if you haven’t guessed it, cranberries grow there. For some reason, I never thought about cranberries growing in Michigan, but they do. Cherries, yes, cranberries, no. But it’s true. Michigan’s neighbor across the lake, Wisconsin, is even the largest producer of cranberries in the U.S., according to the Agricultural Marketing Resource Center. I digress.
It’s cranberry harvest time when we meet our heroine, Monica Albertson, who has moved to Cranberry Cove from Chicago to help her brother Jeff save his cranberry farm. Jeff is a wounded war veteran and not so great with accounting. He doesn’t realize until after Monica takes a look at his books that someone funneled a lot of money from the farm.
That someone ends up dead in a cranberry bog.
Suspects abound, including Jeff. Monica and her over-the-top stepmom Gina intend to clear his name, and in the process, they uncover a few secrets someone wants to keep “berried,” leading to a second murder and danger for Monica.
During the course of unraveling this mystery, Cochran introduces us to some endearing and quirky townsfolk, including the owners of Gumdrops candy store, Gerda and her twin sister Hennie. They are second-generation Americans, whose grandparents emigrated from Holland. Through these characters, we get to learn about some Hollander traditions and cooking.
And what would a cozy mystery be without a spark of romance? For Monica, sparks and suspicions erupt when she meets Book ‘Em bookstore owner Greg Harper, who has a past with the first murder victim. Can she trust him? Can she trust anyone, including her brother?
Bonus: For those of you who enjoy baking, “Berried Secrets” includes recipes at the end from the baked goods Monica makes to sell at the farm store.
It’s a perfect, light, summer read. Check it out and “berry” yourself in reading pleasure.
Sheila Selman is regional editor/digital content editor for The Goshen News. Contact her at Sheila.selman@goshennews.com, on her Facebook page Sheila Selman Journalist or on Twitter at @sselman_TGN.
