MIDDLEBURY — The Crystal Valley Exchange Club of Middlebury has selected Wilbur and Derald Bontrager as the recipients of 2020-21 Book of Golden Deeds Award.
The award was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The Bontrager brothers have been lifelong residents of Middlebury and they are being recognized for outstanding service and contribution to the local community. Their entire careers involved working and leading Jayco, a recreational vehicle company their parents started in 1968. A news release from the club states, “The greater Middlebury area is a better place because of the work and commitment of the Bontrager’s and the Jayco family.”
The Bontragers will be honored at the annual awards banquet April 22 at 6:30 p.m. at Essenhaus Inn & Conference Center, Middlebury. Tickets cost $25 and are available from club members and at Hawkins Water Tech 929 S. Main St.; Varns and Hoover Hardware, 101 S. Main St.; Dr. Craig Yoder, DDS dental office, 317 W. Bristol St.; and First State Bank.
Anyone with questions should contact Dave Hawkins, Hawkins Water Tech, at 574-536-7359 or email dave@hawkinswater.com.
