Bonsai enthusiasts participated in the Bonsai Show at Wellfield Botanic Gardens recently.

“Bonsai is the art of growing artistically dwarf potted trees,” bonsai artist William Valavanis, of Rochester, New York, said at the Aug. 1 event. “It is half art and half agriculture. We try to make trees look old, but beautiful.”

Bonsai artist William Valavanis speaks to participants Aug. 1 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart.

During the event, participants had the opportunity to learn from two of the top bonsai artists in the United States, including Valavanis and Pauline Muth, of West Charlton, New York. The two bonsai enthusiasts hosted workshops to teach the art to attendees of all levels.

Bonsai artist Pauline Muth assists a workshop participant Aug. 1 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens in Elkhart.

“In a show, bonsai trees are displayed often on a stand and often with a companion plant,” Michiana Bonsai Study President Larry Benjamin said. “I, like most people who raise bonsai, have it on tables, benches, maybe some monkey poles.”

Benjamin explained that monkey poles are often placed in the ground with a shelf on top so the bonsai can receive the proper amount of sunlight.

Michiana Bonsai Study President Larry Benjamin, center, speaks with Jayson Margush, left, and Jeff Margush on Aug. 1 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens.
Bonsai artist William Valavanis holds up a tree Aug. 1 at Wellfield Botanic Gardens.

Joseph Weiser is a photojournalist for The Goshen News. Contact him at joseph.weiser@goshennews.com or at 574-533-2151, ext. 328.

