BRISTOL — The milling season came to a festive end at Bonneyville Mill County Park in Bristol Saturday morning as community members gathered for the annual Holiday at the Mill celebration.
“Holiday at the Mill is our way to celebrate the very end of the season of our mill, and producing flour and cornmeal," said Ronda DeCaire, director of Elkhart County Parks, which hosted Saturday’s event. "So it’s a last chance for visitors to go in and get cornmeal to make their cornbread for Thanksgiving, get their flour to make their cookies for the Christmas season, etc. So the event is totally free, it’s open to the public, everything is decorated for the holidays, and it’s just a great way for families to kick off their holiday season.”
Built in the early 1800s, Bonneyville Mill is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating grist mill still producing stone-ground flour, DeCaire said of the park’s main attraction.
Helping to demonstrate the mill’s operation for visitors Saturday was park employee Brandon Blackmer.
“Basically the cornmeal begins up at the hopper, comes down into the shaker tray, and then it drops into the middle of our stones, and gets ground up by our 1,800-pound stones,” Blackmer said of the historic milling process. “It’s really quite interesting to watch.”
So much so, in fact, that over 10,000 visitors come from all over the world each year to see the mill in action, DeCaire explained.
“But in the winter months, with the cold, the building is not heated, obviously, and the water is freezing in the canal, so we have no power in the wintertime,” she added. “So we do have to close during the winter months, and then May 1 it reopens and stays open until Oct. 31 of each year.”
In addition to grain milling demonstrations, visitors to Saturday’s event were treated to horse-drawn carriage rides, cookies, hot cocoa and coffee, a holiday storyteller and a variety of seasonal crafts, and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
Visitors were also able to sample baked goods made with Bonneyville Mill flour, snag some free recipes, as well as purchase their own for holiday baking.
For more information about Bonneyville Mill County Park, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
