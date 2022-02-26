BRISTOL — If only all workshops cold be so delicious.
The maple sap was flowing at Bonneyville Mill County Park early Saturday morning as about 30 people filled the park’s Baldwin One-room Schoolhouse to participate in the annual Backyard Maple Sugaring Workshop.
Mill manager Courtney Franke helped welcomed attendees to the morning workshop with fresh pancakes, sausage and pure maple syrup before launching into an approximately two-hour lecture on the art of turning maple sap into sweet maple syrup.
“It really is a fairly simple process,” Franke told the workshop’s attendees. “It’s a matter of identifying maple trees, tapping maple trees, collecting sap, boiling sap, and then canning or whatever your product is in the end. That’s it, really. But there are a lot of things that you probably should know before you get started.”
Along those lines, Franke provided attendees with a list of what he called his simple steps for producing maple syrup, or backyard sugarin’ as the pros call it.
“I’m going at it from a different perspective: how can you, as an individual at your home, tap a few maple trees, collect some sap, and make some syrup on your own, without a whole lot of expense,” Franke said of his target audience. “So, hopefully by the end of this program you will be able to, if so desired, go home and make some homemade maple syrup of your own.”
According to Franke, anyone wishing to tap their own maple syrup will need a few things first. They include: a maple tree of at least 12 inches in diameter — anything smaller and the tree could be damaged by the tapping process; spiles; a 7/16-inch drill bit; a hammer; sap collecting containers; sap storage containers; an evaporating device; a stirring device; filtering devices; and syrup storage containers.
To start, Franke noted that the best time to tap trees in northern Indiana is right around the first warm-up in February, and the season typically runs through about the first of April.
“As the season goes on, the syrup gets darker and darker, and the quality of the sap is less and less,” he said. “So, your best sap comes in the early season.”
And when it comes to picking the trees, Franke said the hard maples, such as black and sugar maples, are always best.
“Those produce the highest sugar content in their sap,” Franke said. “So, if you tap anything other than black and sugar, what that means is, you’re going to be cooking a lot longer in order to get some syrup made.”
When tapping a tree, Franke recommended using a 7/16-inch or 5/16-inch drill bit to place a 2- to 3-inch-deep hole in the tree approximately 2 to 6 feet off the ground.
“Drill with a slight upward angle,” he recommended. “Stay at least 6 inches away from any old tap holes. Make sure to tap into good, light-colored wood.”
When it comes time to insert the spile, or small spout used to draw sap from the tree, Franke recommended using a hammer to gently tap the spile into place.
“Be careful not to force it in,” he added. “This can damage the area around the spile and cause a leaky tap.”
Next up is hanging the collector container, which can include a variety of different items, such as galvanized or plastic buckets, bags or even milk jugs, Franke explained.
“It is a good idea to have lids that will keep out rain, snow, insects or general debris,” he said. “Filter the sap through a cotton cloth during collection.
“The sap should be collected regularly and can be stored for short periods of time,” he added. “Sap will spoil with time, especially in warmer temperatures.”
Once the sap has been collected, the next step is to boil down or “cook” the sap, which Franke said should be done as soon as possible for best results.
“Boiling the sap takes time,” he said, noting that raw sap is actually about 98% water. “It takes about 40 gallons of sap to make one gallon of syrup. Boiling is best done outside or in a garage or out building. A turkey fryer works well. It will cost about $25 in propane to make a gallon of syrup.”
With the sap boiled down, Franke said the next step is to test the syrup to see if it is done.
“The thickness of the syrup is up to the individual,” Franke said. “The thicker you make it, though, the more likely that it will sugar out.”
One method of testing, he said, is to insert a stirring device into the evaporator and draw it out.
“If the syrup drips from the stirrer, then it’s not quite done,” he said. “If the syrup steams from the stirrer, then you should remove the heat source immediately. Steaming is a sign that the syrup is done. You can also use a hydrometer or candy thermometer for testing the syrup.
At this point in the process, Franke said the final step is to filter the syrup straight off the boil using two layers of fine-woven 100% cotton cloth, such as T-shirt material.
“The sugar sand will clog the cloth as you are filtering, so make sure to keep moving the filter point to continue a good flow of syrup,” he said. “You can filter directly into your canning jars or storage containers.
“When a canning jar is full, place a new lid and ring on the jar, snug it tight and turn it upside down,” he added. “Count to 15, turn it right side up, and it should seal on its own. Always refrigerate after opening.”
Bristol resident April Dowd, who was among the workshop’s attendees Saturday, said she’s been a maple syrup fan for about as far back as she can remember, and jumped at the chance to learn about the process first-hand.
“When I got married almost 21 years ago, my husband gave me a gallon of maple syrup for my wedding gift. So, you could say I’m kind of addicted,” Dowd said with a laugh. “And actually my husband is going to be taking us to a maple syrup festival at the end of March. A co-worker of his has a big family farm in Wisconsin, and since I saw this in the paper that there would be a demonstration today on how to do it, I thought it would be a great introduction to what we’re going to be seeing in March. So, I thought it was a very good educational introduction to the process.”
