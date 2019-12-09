BRISTOL — Bonneyville Mill visitors will have the opportunity to sample baked goods made fresh from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground flour at a Bake Day event from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Dating back to the mid-1830s, Bonneyville is Indiana’s oldest continuously operating gristmill and offers visitors a taste of local history with fresh stone-ground flour, a news release from the Elkhart County Parks Department stated.
The Bake Day will focus on baking bread made with yeast as a leavening agent.
Participants will be able to see the entire bread-making process through baking demonstrations, and will learn tips and techniques on baking with yeast recipes. The Bake Day will include freshly baked samples made from Bonneyville Mill’s own stone-ground flour, and recipes for bakers to try at home.
Cost is $5 and open to adults of all experience levels. Registration is required by Friday. To sign up, visit elkhartcountyparks.org.
Bonneyville Mill County Park is located two miles east of Bristol, south of Ind. 120 at 53373 C.R. 131. The Bake Day program will take place at the Baldwin One Room Schoolhouse, located southeast of Bonneyville Mill’s main parking lot on C.R. 131.
More information, including a schedule of upcoming events, and directions to Bonneyville Mill County Park is available online, on Facebook @ElkhartCountyParks, or by calling the administration at 574-535-6458.
