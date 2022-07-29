GOSHEN — Elkhart County dispatchers received a threat of a bomb in a building at Goshen College at 12:25 p.m. Friday.
But it wasn't the only Indiana college receiving a bomb threat.
According to the Kokomo Tribune, "Business as usual was interrupted Friday at several of the state's Ivy Tech Community College campuses, including the one in Kokomo, due to bomb threats that caused temporary closures and sweeping searches.
"Mary Jane Michalak, vice president of public affairs for Ivy Tech Community College, told the Tribune that the affected campuses were located in Kokomo, Logansport, Michigan City, Lafayette, South Bend, Muncie and Terre Haute.
"Many of those campuses were already cleared and back in service as of mid-Friday afternoon, Michalak noted, and law enforcement did not locate any physical evidence of foul play.
"Michalak did not indicate how or when Ivy Tech Community College received the threats — or if they were individually called in to each campus — but she noted that law enforcement and campus officials worked together quickly to address the issue.
"'Nationally, we have seen a trend (of threats made) in other states at other community colleges,' Michalak said, 'and none of the threats have come to fruition. But we take all threats very seriously, so we're acting as if there is something to investigate.'"
According to a statement from Goshen College officials, campus safety was notified by the Goshen Police Department that someone called in a bomb threat.
Campus safety met with Goshen police to investigate the legitimacy of the threat, the release reads.
"We sent out an Omnilert message asking everyone on campus to evacuate their building until further notice," GC officials stated. "After the investigation, the GPD presumed this threat to be false and gave us confidence to give everyone the all-clear sign."
Goshen College then cleared the way for everyone to return to their offices or classrooms.
With respect to the report that other colleges across Indiana had received the same threat, Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police said that the Logansport campus of Ivy Tech had received one, but was unaware of any others.