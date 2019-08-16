Bomb squad checks suspicious bag

AIMEE AMBROSE | THE GOSHEN NEWSThe Elkhart Police Department's bomb squad robot is parked near the squad's truck during an investigation into a suspicious bag found at Civic Plaza in downtown Elkhart Friday. The bag was found to be non-threatening. Main Street in front of the plaza was closed during the investigation.

ELKHART — An investigation into a suspicious bag, which shut down part of Main Street in downtown Elkhart Friday, found the item was not dangerous.

Elkhart police responded to a call about the suspicious article found at Civic Plaza, 350 S. Main St., around 11:20 a.m., police spokesman Lt. Travis Snider said. The department’s bomb squad was also deployed, and with its disposal robot, investigated the bag.

An officer was seen carrying a pink bag at the scene shortly before it was cleared. Snider couldn’t confirm details about the bag.

He did say the investigation found the suspicious item was non-threatening.

Main Street between High and Franklin streets in front of the Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office was closed until about 1:30 p.m. during the investigation.

