GOSHEN — A boil order has been issued for 202-507 S. Greene Road after a water main valve was shut off to repair a water main break Monday.
This affects the Model Elementary School area. Students had an elearning day Tuesday due to the break.
It is recommended that all cooking and drinking water be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using. Continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until a notification that it is no longer necessary, city officials stated in a press release.
For more information, call the water department at 574-534-5306.