MILLERSBURG — A boil advisory for the town of Millersburg has been lifted, town officials stated in an email Friday.
Customers can resume using their water as normal.
GOSHEN — Evelyn May Hartzler Smith died Thursday. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service, at East Goshen Mennonite Church. More details are available at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home's website.
LAGRANGE [mdash] Mervin S. Mast, 78, of LaGrange, died at 4:59 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, at Parkview LaGrange Hospital. He was born Nov. 15, 1942, in LaGrange to Samuel L. and Mattie J. (Miller) Mast. On Oct. 11, 1966, in Shipshewana, he married Anna E. Miller, she survives. Survivors i…
