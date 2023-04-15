ELKHART — The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a man who's body was pulled from the Elkhart River early Saturday afternoon.
At approximately 12:53 p.m. 911 dispatchers received a call in reference a body of an adult male discovered in the river near the 200 block of E. Jackson St., northwest of the Elkhart Aquatic Center, an Elkhart Police Department news release stated.
"The coroner was called, and the Elkhart County Homicide Unit was activated, per protocol, to handle the investigation," the release added. "At this time, the cause and manner of death are undetermined, but there is not believed to be any immediate danger to the public."