GOSHEN — Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found near a local business Monday night.
Goshen police, responding to a call, located the body of Douglas Grabill, 55, of Galax, Virginia, in a grassy field behind the combined Taco Bell and Phillips 66 gas station at 1819 Lincolnway East around 5:40 p.m., according to a report.
Investigators contacted Grabill’s father, and he told them Grabill had health issues but hadn’t sought medical treatment for them, the report shows.
