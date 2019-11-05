Body found

Goshen police search a field near where the body of a man was found Monday evening in the 1800 block of Lincolnway East.

 Joseph Weiser | The Goshen News

GOSHEN — Police have released the identity of a man whose body was found near a local business Monday night.

Goshen police, responding to a call, located the body of Douglas Grabill, 55, of Galax, Virginia, in a grassy field behind the combined Taco Bell and Phillips 66 gas station at 1819 Lincolnway East around 5:40 p.m., according to a report.

Investigators contacted Grabill’s father, and he told them Grabill had health issues but hadn’t sought medical treatment for them, the report shows.

React to this story:

0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Recommended for you